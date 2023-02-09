Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. BTIG Research downgraded Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equity Residential from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.56.

NYSE:EQR traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $64.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,610. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Equity Residential by 742.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

