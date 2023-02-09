ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.46

Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.46 and last traded at $101.05, with a volume of 99870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESE shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Featured Stories

