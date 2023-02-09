Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and $309.54 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $20.96 or 0.00095932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,852.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00422510 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015328 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.55 or 0.00698095 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00577612 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000927 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00187639 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,192,638 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
