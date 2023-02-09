Euler (EUL) Trading 16% Higher Over Last Week

Euler (EUL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Euler has a market capitalization of $75.70 million and $1.99 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can currently be purchased for about $7.62 or 0.00033616 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Euler

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

