Euler Price Tops $7.02 on Top Exchanges (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $7.02 or 0.00032105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. Euler has a market cap of $69.68 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00437933 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,320.52 or 0.29008525 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.66 or 0.00448218 BTC.

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

