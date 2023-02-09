Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Euronet Worldwide also updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.85 EPS.

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.88.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.58. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

