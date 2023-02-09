Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. Euronet Worldwide also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.85 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.15. 77,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $149.92.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after acquiring an additional 331,067 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 66.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 103,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 10,606.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 88,984 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.