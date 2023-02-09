European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.61

Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.61 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 96.64 ($1.16). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 95.30 ($1.15), with a volume of 351,939 shares changing hands.

European Assets Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £346.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.41.

European Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

