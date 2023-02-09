Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.40.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Trading Up 6.0 %

RE traded up $21.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $378.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,225. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.