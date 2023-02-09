Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2023

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGNGet Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.79. Evogene shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 170,051 shares traded.

Evogene Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 61.46% and a negative net margin of 2,338.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evogene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Evogene by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.