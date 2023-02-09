Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.79. Evogene shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 170,051 shares traded.
Evogene Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 61.46% and a negative net margin of 2,338.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Evogene
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evogene (EVGN)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.