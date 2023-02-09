Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Shares Down 2.1%

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €21.15 ($22.74) and last traded at €21.15 ($22.74). 1,605,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.60 ($23.23).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.53) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.22) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.02.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.