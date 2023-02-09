Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.9% of Insight Inv LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

XOM stock opened at $114.23 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $117.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $470.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

