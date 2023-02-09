Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) vs. Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Critical Analysis

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) and Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Federated Hermes and Puyi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 1 1 2 0 2.25 Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federated Hermes presently has a consensus target price of $36.13, suggesting a potential downside of 8.68%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Puyi.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puyi has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Federated Hermes and Puyi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.45 billion 2.44 $239.50 million $2.66 14.87 Puyi $28.18 million N/A -$9.06 million N/A N/A

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and Puyi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 16.57% 26.80% 13.61% Puyi N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Puyi shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Federated Hermes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.6% of Puyi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Puyi on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Puyi

Puyi, Inc. engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. The firm also offers financial asset allocation services including asset management services, insurance consulting services, and trust consulting services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

