Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.35

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.35 and traded as low as C$12.77. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$12.77, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$335.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:FRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.17).

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.