Fiduciary Counselling Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fiduciary Counselling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 201,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,676,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 20.7% of Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.