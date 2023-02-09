Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $11,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 137,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,511. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

