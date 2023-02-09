Financial Analysis: Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) vs. Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ – Get Rating) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Intelsat and Spire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Spire Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Spire Global has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.46%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Intelsat.

This table compares Intelsat and Spire Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $1.91 billion 0.00 -$911.66 million N/A N/A Spire Global $43.38 million 3.36 -$38.09 million ($0.20) -5.20

Spire Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intelsat.

Profitability

This table compares Intelsat and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat N/A N/A N/A Spire Global -28.10% 4.76% 2.70%

Summary

Spire Global beats Intelsat on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

