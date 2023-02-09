Financial Comparison: XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) & Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF)

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) and Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares XWELL and Boyd Group Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07% Boyd Group Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for XWELL and Boyd Group Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boyd Group Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

XWELL currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given XWELL’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe XWELL is more favorable than Boyd Group Income Fund.

This table compares XWELL and Boyd Group Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $73.73 million 0.61 $3.35 million ($0.17) -2.82 Boyd Group Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

XWELL has higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Group Income Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XWELL beats Boyd Group Income Fund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc., operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair/replacement, and related services. The company operates non-franchised collision repair centers, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada. Further, it provides Gerber National Claim Services, a claim administrator service, which offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services with approximately 5,500 glass provider locations and 4,600 emergency roadside services providers. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

