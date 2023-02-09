Finepoint Capital LP Has $25.35 Million Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Finepoint Capital LP raised its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,028,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,575 shares during the quarter. Travere Therapeutics accounts for 8.3% of Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $25,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $33,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,796.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $44,333.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,376 shares in the company, valued at $911,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $33,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,796.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TVTX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TVTX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

