Finepoint Capital LP Reduces Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Finepoint Capital LP cut its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,688,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 322,500 shares during the period. Amicus Therapeutics comprises 5.8% of Finepoint Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Finepoint Capital LP owned approximately 0.60% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 353.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider David Michael Clark sold 8,493 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $102,170.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Michael Clark sold 8,493 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $102,170.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,686.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,855 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 166,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

