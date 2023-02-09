Finepoint Capital LP Takes $15.17 Million Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 536,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,173,000. Cerevel Therapeutics makes up 5.0% of Finepoint Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Finepoint Capital LP owned approximately 0.36% of Cerevel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,839,000 after buying an additional 252,378 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 91,259 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 397,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 145,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 146,019 shares in the last quarter.

CERE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,333,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,115.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,000. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.34. 46,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,123. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 16.64 and a quick ratio of 16.64.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

