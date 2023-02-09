First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Dollar General by 51.0% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,787,000 after purchasing an additional 438,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 769,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.3 %

DG stock opened at $227.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.56.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.25.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

