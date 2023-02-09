First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

BATS EFG opened at $90.98 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

