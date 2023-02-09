First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,867 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,039,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,645,000 after purchasing an additional 59,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,705,000 after purchasing an additional 269,754 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,905 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Longbow Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average is $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $170.34.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

