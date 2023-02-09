First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,182,000 after purchasing an additional 369,318 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after buying an additional 825,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,905,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,281,000 after buying an additional 286,891 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.16. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78.

