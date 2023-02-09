First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

