First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,299 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $287.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

