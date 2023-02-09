First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,944 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $40,263,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

