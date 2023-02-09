First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 9,143 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,134,000 after buying an additional 408,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 97.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,063,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,230,000 after buying an additional 328,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12,211.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,152,000 after buying an additional 256,205 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $91.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

