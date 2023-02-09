First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Acquired by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRME. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Merchants from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $45.04.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

