Fiserv, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $115.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.19. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

