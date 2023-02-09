FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $208.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.58 and a 200-day moving average of $197.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

