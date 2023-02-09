Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.176-$5.242 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,079. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

