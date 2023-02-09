FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.20-$8.00 EPS.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.33.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,444. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.07. FMC has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FMC will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after buying an additional 20,829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FMC by 18.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of FMC by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in FMC by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in FMC by 23.6% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

