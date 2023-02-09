FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.20-$8.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.33.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.10. 1,039,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. FMC has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day moving average is $119.07.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FMC by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,478.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

