Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $45.30 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.45%.

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 48.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,062 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 35.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 270,263 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 258.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

