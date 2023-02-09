FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Raised to $32.00 at Cowen

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

FORM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on FormFactor to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

FORM opened at $28.94 on Thursday. FormFactor has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,101,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,294,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,881,000 after acquiring an additional 462,292 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $6,899,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 761,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 283,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in FormFactor by 3,355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 259,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 251,757 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

