FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Raised to $32.00 at Cowen

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.
FORM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on FormFactor to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
FormFactor Trading Down 1.7 %
FORM opened at $28.94 on Thursday. FormFactor has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.27.
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.
