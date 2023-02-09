Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FTNT. BTIG Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 317.24% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 332.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

