Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.39-$1.41 EPS.

Fortinet Trading Down 3.1 %

FTNT traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.82. 9,638,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,308,086. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 317.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.57.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.