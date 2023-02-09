Foxtons Group plc Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) – Edison Inv. Res cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foxtons Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Foxtons Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Foxtons Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Foxtons Group Price Performance

Foxtons Group Company Profile

FXTGY opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Foxtons Group has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

(Get Rating)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.