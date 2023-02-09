Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,311 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,679,731. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Featured Stories

