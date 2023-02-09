Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 2,602 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,640,000 after purchasing an additional 504,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,289,000 after buying an additional 109,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,213,000 after buying an additional 40,523 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $162.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $205.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

