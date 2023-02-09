Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Frontier Group Stock Down 16.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ULCC traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.34. 1,454,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.11. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $15.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Frontier Group to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
