Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Frontier Group Stock Down 16.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.34. 1,454,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.11. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Frontier Group to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

About Frontier Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after buying an additional 389,840 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Frontier Group by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 379,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,029,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 150,648 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

