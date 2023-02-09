Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

