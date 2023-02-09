Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 203 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Full Sail Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.9 %

PM opened at $101.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average of $96.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $157.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Stories

