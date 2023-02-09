Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Director Buys $49,935.60 in Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 521,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.36 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 26.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

FULT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 455.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

