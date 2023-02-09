Function X (FX) One Day Volume Hits $1.39 Million

Function X (FX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Function X has a market capitalization of $82.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000901 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002452 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00442515 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,603.21 or 0.29313010 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00428474 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.
Buying and Selling Function X
