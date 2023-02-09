FY2022 EPS Estimates for Baxter International Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Baxter International in a report released on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.57. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baxter International’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

Baxter International stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 320.0% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 160.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 35,158 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 32.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 318,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,440,000 after buying an additional 78,755 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.58%.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

