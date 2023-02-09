FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issued By Wedbush

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Nintendo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Nintendo stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.43. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 894,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 650,866 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,768 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nintendo by 401.4% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 61,185 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nintendo by 394.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Nintendo by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

