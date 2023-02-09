FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Rentokil Initial plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells now expects that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Rentokil Initial’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rentokil Initial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

Shares of RTO opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $19,114,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.

